Jon Berti -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .212 with .

In seven of 10 games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Berti has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

