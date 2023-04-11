Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .212
- In seven of 10 games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
- Berti has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.40).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nola (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
