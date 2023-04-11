Jon Berti -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .212 with .
  • In seven of 10 games this season, Berti got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Berti has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.40).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nola (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
