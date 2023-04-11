Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- This year, Soler has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Soler has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.40 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Phillies will look to Nola (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
