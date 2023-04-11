The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • This year, Soler has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Soler has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.40 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Phillies will look to Nola (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
