Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of 1.127, fueled by an OBP of .571 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .538 during his last outings.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Arraez has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four of 11 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.40 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nola (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.