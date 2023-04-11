On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.127, fueled by an OBP of .571 to go with a slugging percentage of .556. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .538 during his last outings.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Arraez has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four of 11 games so far this year.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

