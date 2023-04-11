Marlins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (4-6) and the Miami Marlins (4-7) clashing at Citizens Bank Park (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Phillies.
The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (0-1) versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (1-0).
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 7, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.
- Miami has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Miami is No. 27 in baseball scoring 2.7 runs per game (30 total runs).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 5
|Twins
|W 5-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 7
|@ Mets
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|W 7-2
|- vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|L 15-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Zach Davies
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryne Nelson
|April 17
|Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.