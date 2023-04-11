Tuesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (4-6) and the Miami Marlins (4-7) clashing at Citizens Bank Park (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (0-1) versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (1-0).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 7, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.
  • Miami has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
  • The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Miami is No. 27 in baseball scoring 2.7 runs per game (30 total runs).
  • The Marlins have pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 5 Twins W 5-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
April 7 @ Mets L 9-3 Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
April 8 @ Mets L 5-2 Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
April 9 @ Mets W 7-2 - vs Carlos Carrasco
April 10 @ Phillies L 15-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
April 11 @ Phillies - Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
April 12 @ Phillies - Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
April 14 Diamondbacks - Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
April 15 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Zach Davies
April 16 Diamondbacks - Sandy Alcantara vs Ryne Nelson
April 17 Giants - Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood

