Tuesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (4-6) and the Miami Marlins (4-7) clashing at Citizens Bank Park (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Phillies.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (0-1) versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (1-0).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 7, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

Miami has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in baseball scoring 2.7 runs per game (30 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

