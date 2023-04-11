The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will play on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Trea Turner and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 12 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Miami is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

The Marlins' .233 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 30 (2.7 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Marlins rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 7.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 5.53 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.417 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing seven innings and giving up one earned run.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Luzardo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Twins W 5-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/7/2023 Mets L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets W 7-2 Away - Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Zach Davies 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryne Nelson 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.