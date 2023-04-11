When the (4-7) play the (4-6) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:40 PM ET, Jesus Luzardo will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 15).

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (0-1, 7.45 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (1-0, 0.71 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

The Marlins have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+290) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th

