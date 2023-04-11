Nick Fortes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.
  • Fortes has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.40).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nola (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
