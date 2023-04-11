Nick Fortes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.

Fortes has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings