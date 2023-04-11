Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .143.
- Fortes has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.40).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nola (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
