Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- In 99 of 158 games last year (62.7%) Gurriel got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 158), including 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel picked up an RBI in 46 out of 158 games last season (29.1%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.3%).
- He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last season (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.245
|AVG
|.240
|.297
|OBP
|.279
|.335
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|29
|2
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|32
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|47 (61.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (64.2%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|21 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (30.9%)
|4 (5.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.4%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.