The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 99 of 158 games last year (62.7%) Gurriel got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 158), including 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel picked up an RBI in 46 out of 158 games last season (29.1%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.3%).
  • He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last season (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.245 AVG .240
.297 OBP .279
.335 SLG .382
19 XBH 29
2 HR 6
21 RBI 32
31/17 K/BB 42/13
4 SB 4
77 GP 81
47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%)
4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
