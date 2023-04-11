The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

In 99 of 158 games last year (62.7%) Gurriel got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 6.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 158), including 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel picked up an RBI in 46 out of 158 games last season (29.1%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.3%).

He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last season (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .245 AVG .240 .297 OBP .279 .335 SLG .382 19 XBH 29 2 HR 6 21 RBI 32 31/17 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4 Home Away 77 GP 81 47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%) 4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

