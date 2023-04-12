The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .200.
  • This season, De La Cruz has totaled at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
