Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .200.
- This season, De La Cruz has totaled at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
