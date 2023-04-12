The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .200.

This season, De La Cruz has totaled at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this season.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

