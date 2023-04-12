Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (27.3%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).
  • In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.