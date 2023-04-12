Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (27.3%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).
- In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
