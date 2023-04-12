Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 72.7% of his 11 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (27.3%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).

In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

