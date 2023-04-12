Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings picked up a base hit in 59 of 114 games last year (51.8%), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 114), including 1.0% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
