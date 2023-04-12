On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings picked up a base hit in 59 of 114 games last year (51.8%), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).

He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 114), including 1.0% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)