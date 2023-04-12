On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings picked up a base hit in 59 of 114 games last year (51.8%), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 114), including 1.0% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 24 of 114 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
