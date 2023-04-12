The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .250.
  • Chisholm is batting .304 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • In nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), Chisholm has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
