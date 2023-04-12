The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .250.

Chisholm is batting .304 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), Chisholm has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings