Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks while hitting .250.
- Chisholm is batting .304 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), Chisholm has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.