Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .200 with three walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
