The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .200 with three walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
