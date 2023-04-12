The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .200 with three walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Segura has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings