Jon Berti -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .250 with a home run and a walk.
  • Berti is batting .278 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in eight games this season (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.65).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
