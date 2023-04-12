Jon Berti -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .250 with a home run and a walk.

Berti is batting .278 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Berti has picked up a hit in eight games this season (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings