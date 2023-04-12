Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .250 with a home run and a walk.
- Berti is batting .278 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Berti has picked up a hit in eight games this season (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
