After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .190 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • This year, Soler has posted at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Soler has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
