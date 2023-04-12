After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .190 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.

This year, Soler has posted at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Soler has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings