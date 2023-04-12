Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .190 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- This year, Soler has posted at least one hit in six of 11 games (54.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
