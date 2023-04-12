Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez -- 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.596), slugging percentage (.732) and total hits (22) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .647 with one homer.
- In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (66.7%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Arraez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Wheeler (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
