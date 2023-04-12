Luis Arraez -- 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit for the cycle (4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.596), slugging percentage (.732) and total hits (22) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .647 with one homer.
  • In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (66.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Wheeler (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
