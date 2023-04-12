Luis Arraez -- 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 12 at 4:05 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.596), slugging percentage (.732) and total hits (22) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .647 with one homer.

In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (66.7%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Arraez has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings