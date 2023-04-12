Marlins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (4-7) against the Miami Marlins (5-7) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on April 12.
The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (0-1, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40 ERA).
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 8, Marlins 6.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (38 total, 3.2 per game).
- The Marlins have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.40) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|@ Mets
|L 9-3
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|W 7-2
|- vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|L 15-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|W 8-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Zach Davies
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryne Nelson
|April 17
|Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|April 18
|Giants
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Cobb
