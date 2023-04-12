Wednesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (4-7) against the Miami Marlins (5-7) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:05 PM on April 12.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (0-1, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 8, Marlins 6.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (38 total, 3.2 per game).

The Marlins have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.40) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule