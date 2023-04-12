Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 14 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 38 (3.2 per game).

The Marlins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Marlins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.40 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.438 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs without allowing a hit against the New York Mets.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Mets L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets W 7-2 Away - Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies W 8-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies - Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Zach Davies 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryne Nelson 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Cobb

