When the (4-7) match up with the (5-7) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 4:05 PM ET, Zack Wheeler will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 12).

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (0-1, 5.59 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (+155) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

The Marlins have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Jon Berti 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+325) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.