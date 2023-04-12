Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .160 with a home run and a walk.
- In three of eight games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
