The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .160 with a home run and a walk.

In three of eight games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

