The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .160 with a home run and a walk.
  • In three of eight games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.