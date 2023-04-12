After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .381.

Gurriel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings