Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .381.
- Gurriel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wheeler (0-1) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
