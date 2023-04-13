The Florida Panthers (42-31-8) will host the Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS will air this Panthers versus Hurricanes matchup.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 266 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (284 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 78 40 68 108 62 37 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 67 22 55 77 37 56 54.7%
Brandon Montour 79 16 57 73 49 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 80 41 31 72 55 34 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 81 31 35 66 37 34 50.4%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes' total of 206 goals given up (2.5 per game) is second in the NHL.
  • With 256 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 17th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 22 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 81 28 43 71 65 44 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 74 35 31 66 62 62 51.4%
Brent Burns 81 16 42 58 51 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 81 17 24 41 48 29 51.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.