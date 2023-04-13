The Florida Panthers (42-31-8) will host the Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS will air this Panthers versus Hurricanes matchup.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 266 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (284 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 78 40 68 108 62 37 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 67 22 55 77 37 56 54.7% Brandon Montour 79 16 57 73 49 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 80 41 31 72 55 34 48.8% Sam Reinhart 81 31 35 66 37 34 50.4%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 206 goals given up (2.5 per game) is second in the NHL.

With 256 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 17th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 22 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players