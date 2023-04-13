The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.

The Panthers' offense has totaled 36 goals over their last 10 games, while conceding 24 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that span have netted nine power-play goals (26.5%). They are 6-3-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-31-8 record overall, with a 6-8-14 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida is 12-5-7 (31 points) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they went 1-6-1 (three points).

Florida has finished 2-12-1 in the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (registering five points).

The Panthers are 39-12-6 in the 57 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 84 points).

In the 33 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 19-10-4 to record 42 points.

In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 28-22-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 25 times, and went 13-9-3 (29 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 2.54 2nd 1st 37 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 10th 23% Power Play % 20.1% 19th 23rd 75.7% Penalty Kill % 84.3% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

