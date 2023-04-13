Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Hurricanes (+100)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers are 34-28 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida has a 32-26 record (winning 55.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 54.5% chance to win.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|284 (4th)
|Goals
|256 (18th)
|266 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|206 (2nd)
|63 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers offense's 284 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 20th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 266 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .
