The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 34-28 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has a 32-26 record (winning 55.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 54.5% chance to win.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 284 (4th) Goals 256 (18th) 266 (20th) Goals Allowed 206 (2nd) 63 (6th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 284 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.

The Panthers are ranked 20th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 266 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .

