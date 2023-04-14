Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .257 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- De La Cruz has recorded a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this year (27.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
