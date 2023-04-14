Bryan De La Cruz -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .257 with a double, a home run and four walks.

De La Cruz has recorded a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this year (27.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings