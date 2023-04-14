Bryan De La Cruz -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .257 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • De La Cruz has recorded a hit in four of 11 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this year (27.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.