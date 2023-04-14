After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Cooper has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

