Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
