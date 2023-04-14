After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Cooper has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (36.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper has had an RBI in four games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.