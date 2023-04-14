After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Hampson At The Plate (2022)

Hampson hit .211 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Hampson had a hit in 34 of 90 games a season ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.

He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Hampson picked up an RBI in 10 games last season out of 90 (11.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.4% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored a run in 26 of 90 games last year (28.9%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 37 .250 AVG .180 .343 OBP .240 .375 SLG .252 5 XBH 7 2 HR 0 10 RBI 5 26/12 K/BB 37/9 4 SB 8 Home Away 40 GP 50 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 4 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (6.0%) 15 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (22.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (8.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)