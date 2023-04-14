Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Hampson At The Plate (2022)
- Hampson hit .211 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Hampson had a hit in 34 of 90 games a season ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson picked up an RBI in 10 games last season out of 90 (11.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.4% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored a run in 26 of 90 games last year (28.9%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.180
|.343
|OBP
|.240
|.375
|SLG
|.252
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|5
|26/12
|K/BB
|37/9
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|50
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|4 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (6.0%)
|15 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (22.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (8.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.