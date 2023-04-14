After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate (2022)

  • Hampson hit .211 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • Hampson had a hit in 34 of 90 games a season ago, with multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson picked up an RBI in 10 games last season out of 90 (11.1%), including multiple RBIs in 4.4% of those games (four times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored a run in 26 of 90 games last year (28.9%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 37
.250 AVG .180
.343 OBP .240
.375 SLG .252
5 XBH 7
2 HR 0
10 RBI 5
26/12 K/BB 37/9
4 SB 8
Home Away
40 GP 50
17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
4 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (6.0%)
15 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (22.0%)
2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (8.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
