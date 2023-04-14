Heat vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat will face the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-215
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|208.5
|-220
|+190
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).
- The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 221.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
- Chicago has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.