Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has two doubles and four walks while hitting .118.
- Stallings has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
