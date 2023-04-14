On Friday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has two doubles and four walks while hitting .118.
  • Stallings has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stallings has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
