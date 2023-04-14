Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while batting .229.
- In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Chisholm has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
