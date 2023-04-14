On Friday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while batting .229.

In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Chisholm has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings