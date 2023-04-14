On Friday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while batting .229.
  • In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), Chisholm has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
