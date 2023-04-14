After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three walks while batting .182.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing hits.
