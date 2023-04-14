After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three walks while batting .182.

Segura has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

Segura has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings