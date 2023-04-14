Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three walks while batting .182.
- Segura has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Segura has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing hits.
