Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 129-101 win over the 76ers, Butler tallied 24 points and six assists.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.9 24.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.7 PRA 39.5 34.1 36.4 PR -- 28.8 29.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls give up 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

The Bulls concede 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 13.2 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 24 7 1 0 0 0 10/19/2022 37 24 8 3 0 1 1

