Jimmy Butler Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Bulls - April 14
Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|22.9
|24.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|4.9
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|6.7
|PRA
|39.5
|34.1
|36.4
|PR
|--
|28.8
|29.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bulls
- This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bulls have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.
- The Bulls are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.8 points per game.
- The Bulls give up 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.
- The Bulls concede 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 13.2 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/18/2023
|33
|24
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10/19/2022
|37
|24
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
