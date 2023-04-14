The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.
  • In eight of 12 games this year, Berti has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
