The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.

In eight of 12 games this year, Berti has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Berti has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings