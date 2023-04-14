Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.
- In eight of 12 games this year, Berti has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
