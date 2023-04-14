Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- He ranks 146th in batting average, 154th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Bumgarner (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
