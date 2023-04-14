Jorge Soler -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is hitting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • He ranks 146th in batting average, 154th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Soler has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Soler has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Bumgarner (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
