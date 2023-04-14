Jorge Soler -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

He ranks 146th in batting average, 154th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has gone deep in three games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 8% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

