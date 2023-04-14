Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with 23 hits and an OBP of .558, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .696.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .579 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
