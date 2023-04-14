After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with 23 hits and an OBP of .558, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .696.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .579 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
