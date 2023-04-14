After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Madison Bumgarner) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 23 hits and an OBP of .558, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .696.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Arraez is batting .579 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

