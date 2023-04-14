Friday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5) against the Miami Marlins (6-7) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:40 PM on April 14.

The Miami Marlins will give the ball to Trevor Rogers (0-2, 6.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 7.27 ERA).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -165 odds on them winning this game.

The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 41 (3.2 per game).

The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).

