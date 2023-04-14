Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-5) against the Miami Marlins (6-7) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 6:40 PM on April 14.
The Miami Marlins will give the ball to Trevor Rogers (0-2, 6.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 7.27 ERA).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -165 odds on them winning this game.
- The Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 41 (3.2 per game).
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.09).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|W 7-2
|- vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|L 15-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
|April 11
|@ Phillies
|W 8-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola
|April 12
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Zack Wheeler
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|April 18
|Giants
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Cobb
|April 19
|Giants
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Sean Manaea
