Jorge Soler and Josh Rojas will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Diamondbacks are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Miami has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-6-1).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 3-3 3-5 3-2 5-6 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.