Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and Josh Rojas will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The Diamondbacks are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-155
|+130
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- Miami has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-6-1).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|3-3
|3-5
|3-2
|5-6
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.