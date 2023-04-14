Jorge Soler and Josh Rojas will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Diamondbacks are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Marlins (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -155 +130 9 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
  • Miami has played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-6-1).
  • The Marlins have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 3-3 3-5 3-2 5-6 1-1

