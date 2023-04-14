How to Watch the Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field at LoanDepot park against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 15 total home runs.
- Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.2 runs per game (41 total).
- The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Marlins' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Miami has a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.391).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Rogers (0-2) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/9/2023
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/10/2023
|Phillies
|L 15-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Matt Strahm
|4/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|4/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Zack Wheeler
|4/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Cobb
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Sean Manaea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.