Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take the field at LoanDepot park against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo on Friday.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 15 total home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.2 runs per game (41 total).

The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Marlins' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Miami has a 5.09 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.391).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Rogers (0-2) starts for the Marlins, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets W 7-2 Away - Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies L 15-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies W 8-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 4/12/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants - Home Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Cobb 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Sean Manaea

