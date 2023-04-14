When the (8-5) take on the (6-7) at LoanDepot park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET, Madison Bumgarner will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 7).

The Marlins are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+140). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers - MIA (0-2, 6.00 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-1, 7.27 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won three of five games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th

