Max Strus and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Strus put up in his last game, which ended in a 123-110 win against the Magic.

With prop bets available for Strus, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.2 Assists -- 2.1 1.6 PRA -- 16.8 13.2 PR -- 14.7 11.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 111.8 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bulls have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 13.2 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 31 20 3 4 5 0 0 12/20/2022 29 4 4 6 1 0 0 10/19/2022 31 22 7 1 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.