The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and a walk while hitting .160.

In three of nine games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

