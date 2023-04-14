Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and a walk while hitting .160.
- In three of nine games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
