The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and a walk while hitting .160.
  • In three of nine games this year, Fortes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
