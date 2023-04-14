The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-14 overall.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Timberwolves score only 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allow (116.4).

Minnesota has a 22-12 record when putting up more than 116.4 points.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 28-15 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are posting 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.6).

In 2022-23, Minnesota is giving up 115 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 116.6.

In home games, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.3 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (12). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (37.6%).

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up more points per game at home (120.8) than on the road (114.1), and also allow fewer points at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).

In 2022-23 Oklahoma City is conceding 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than away (117.1).

The Thunder average 1.8 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (23.5).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Rudy Gobert Questionable Back Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Calf Jaylen Nowell Questionable Knee Naz Reid Out Wrist Jaden McDaniels Out Hand

Thunder Injuries