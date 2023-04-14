Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .346 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Gurriel has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.6 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
