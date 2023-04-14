The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .346 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Gurriel has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

