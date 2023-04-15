Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .308 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- In 41.7% of his 12 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In three games this season (25.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
