Bryan De La Cruz -- 3-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .308 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

In 41.7% of his 12 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this season (25.0%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings