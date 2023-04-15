Garrett Cooper -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .370.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Cooper has had a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).

Cooper has an RBI in five of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

