Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Cooper -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .370.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Cooper has had a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Cooper has an RBI in five of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
