On Saturday, Garrett Hampson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .100 with a double.
  • Once in six games this season, Hampson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Hampson has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
