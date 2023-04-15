On Saturday, Garrett Hampson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .100 with a double.

Once in six games this season, Hampson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Hampson has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings