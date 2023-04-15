Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Garrett Hampson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .100 with a double.
- Once in six games this season, Hampson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Hampson has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
