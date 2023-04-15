After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .229 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • In nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Nelson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
