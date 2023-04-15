After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .229 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

In nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings