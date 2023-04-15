Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .229 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- In nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), Chisholm has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Nelson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
