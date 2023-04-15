Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Segura -- hitting .189 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three walks while hitting .167.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Segura has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.87 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Nelson (1-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
