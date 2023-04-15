Jean Segura -- hitting .189 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three walks while hitting .167.

In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Segura has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings