Jean Segura -- hitting .189 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three walks while hitting .167.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year (five of 13), Segura has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.87 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Nelson (1-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
