Jon Berti -- batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .256 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In two games this season, Berti has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.87 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
