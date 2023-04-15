Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .256 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In two games this season, Berti has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.87 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
