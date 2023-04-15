Jon Berti -- batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .256 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In two games this season, Berti has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings