Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .471 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.558), slugging percentage (.696) and total hits (23) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Arraez is batting .579 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has had a hit in 11 of 13 games this year (84.6%), including multiple hits eight times (61.5%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Arraez has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.5 per game).
- Nelson (1-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
