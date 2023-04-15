After hitting .471 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.558), slugging percentage (.696) and total hits (23) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Arraez is batting .579 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Arraez has had a hit in 11 of 13 games this year (84.6%), including multiple hits eight times (61.5%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

